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Extramarital Affairs: This Tamil Nadu City Is Now India's Top Spot for Secret Relationships!
Kanchipuram has once again topped the list of Indian cities with the most sign-ups on 'Ashley Madison', an international dating platform for people seeking extramarital and secret relationships. The city continues to hold the number one spot.
Still at the Top
India's Changing Outlook
According to Ashley Madison's data, India has now jumped to the 3rd position globally for using such apps. This is a huge leap from last year when India was in 8th place. Other secret dating apps like 'Gleeden' also report having more than 40 lakh subscribers in India.
What Do the Experts Say?
Relationship experts have weighed in on why this trend is growing in a traditional and close-knit city like Kanchipuram. They say the 'anonymity' and 'discretion' these platforms offer are a big draw for people here. The spread of digital services and the influence of nearby metros like Chennai are also seen as major reasons.
Earlier, a 2024 study found that over 60% of married Indians are curious about non-traditional relationships and new cultural shifts. In short, Indians' views on relationships and personal freedom are changing in a big way. It's significant that these changes are now spreading beyond big metro cities to smaller, more traditional towns.
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