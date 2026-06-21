Relationship experts have weighed in on why this trend is growing in a traditional and close-knit city like Kanchipuram. They say the 'anonymity' and 'discretion' these platforms offer are a big draw for people here. The spread of digital services and the influence of nearby metros like Chennai are also seen as major reasons.

Earlier, a 2024 study found that over 60% of married Indians are curious about non-traditional relationships and new cultural shifts. In short, Indians' views on relationships and personal freedom are changing in a big way. It's significant that these changes are now spreading beyond big metro cities to smaller, more traditional towns.