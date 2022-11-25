Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Add these winter foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

    To a great extent, changes in our diet and lifestyle can increase our chances of getting cancer. Though a meal cannot prevent cancer occurrence, there are many food items that can certainly combat this disease. Bring down the risk with the consumption of these winter foods

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    Our awareness of cancer and its preventive measures has improved over the years, leading to effective changes in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease. Still, we are yet to pinpoint the reasons behind the occurrence of the majority of cancers too. But it is true that early detection goes a long way in curing the disease totally and effectively.

    Also Read: Is it safe to practice yoga during your periods? Here's what you must know

    Though a single meal cannot magically ward off cancer or prevent it from spreading further, certain foods do have the power to lower the risk of cancer. Studies have shown that antioxidant-rich foods can fight cancer possibilities to a great extent. Consumption of fruits and vegetables and fibrous foods can go a long way in preventing cancer. And the list of foods to take in moderation includes meat, sweets, salt, oil and fat. Along with the diet, exercise is important too.

    Here's a list of winter foods that can bring down the risk of cancer.

    1) Tomato: Tomato is the first on the list. It contains Lycopene, a potent antioxidant phytochemical, and studies have shown that tomato helps control cancer cell growth.

    2) Turmeric: This spice has curcumin which has the ability to suppress cancer cells. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics can improve the immunity of the body too.

    3) Beans: According to studies, fibre-rich foods like beans may lower the risk of cancer. And beans contain cancer-preventing substances such as phenolic acids and anthocyanins.

    4) Walnuts: Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and tocopherols, which inhibit the growth of tumours. It also contains phytosterols and antioxidants that help the body in warding off cancer prospects.

    5) Broccoli: It is considered one of the best foods to control cancer. Broccoli has sulforaphane that increases the body's defence mechanisms and destroys cancer-causing agents. And, it has loads of fibre too.

    6) Garlic: This spice is known to control the growth of cancer cells, prevent infection and defend against free radicals that cause damage to our cells. It is the presence of Allicin that gives garlic these extraordinary medical properties. 

    Also Read: Skincare tips: 5 Ayurvedic masks you should try out this winter for glowing skin

