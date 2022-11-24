Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare tips: 5 Ayurvedic masks you should try out this winter for glowing skin

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    During winter, our skin tends to become dry and dull, so it is essential to give extra care during this chilly weather and get back the glow. Here are some ayurvedic masks you can try out to achieve it. 

    Winter is here, which means extra attention to the skin. All want glowing and spotless skin in all seasons. The skin looks dry and dull in the winter season. To protect the skin from dullness and dryness, people purchase many skincare products available in the market. But, if you don't want to burn a hole in your pocket by buying those products, you can make some natural face masks at home to regain your glow in the winter season. These five ayurvedic masks can help you care for your skin this season.

    Lemon and honey Mask: Lemon helps restore the skin's radiance and gives the face a glowing appearance. To achieve more significant results, prepare this mask using rose water and add some lemon and honey. Apply it, keep it on for 10 minutes, and wash it off with warm water. Lemon has citric acid, which makes the skin shine by eliminating dead skin cells.

    Rose Water and Aloe vera mask: Aloe vera is known for its ability to moisturise dry skin. Using rose water and aloe vera masks during the winter can help overcome sunburn's impact. This mask also boasts anti-ageing properties. 

    Turmeric and Sandalwood Mask: Make a mask with sandalwood and turmeric, apply it on your face, keep it on for some time, and wash it off in warm water. Sandalwood helps moisturise your skin and also helps prevent acne. On the other hand, turmeric has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that nourish and brighten the face.

    Neem Face Mask: Neem has antibacterial properties in them. It helps in preventing your skin infections and nourishes the skin. It also contains antiseptic and anti-fungal properties that not only brighten the skin but also remove blemishes, acne, and the effects of ageing. You can use neem in many ways. You can take a bath with neem water, or mix rose water with it and apply the mask to your face.

    Tulsi Face Pack: The tulsi plant is found in most households. Tulsi contains anti-ageing and antibacterial ingredients that naturally brighten the face. To make this mask, mash some tulsi leaves and mix them with a bit of rose water and turmeric. Apply this paste to your face, dry it, and wash it off with lukewarm water after 30 minutes. It will hydrate the skin and will also give it a smooth texture.

