Is it safe to practice yoga during your periods? Here's what you must know

All women have a different experiences with their period. Though some would agree that it's not the most enjoyable time of the month, there are ways to help ease period cramping and discomfort, one of them being yoga; read on to find out its benefits.

Yoga during periods is a debatable issue among women. While women are menstruating, Yoga is not advised; some people are against it. Regarding menstruation, each woman's experiences are different. Some experience mood swings, severe pain, bloating, exhaustion, and irritability, which compel them to stay in for the first few days to be in bed. Some women may not feel any lack of energy or discomfort.

In the olden days, women used to perform their daily course and did a lot of physical activities; their food and lifestyle were entirely different. Hence, women did not face many problems during their periods as it kept them healthy. But these days, it is important to include physical activity in your lifestyle.

All women should be conscious of their menstrual cycle and must pay attention to the lifestyle we are leading. Our physical and emotional health is reflected in our menstrual cycle. As a result, Yoga can positively affect your mind by including introspection and meditation in Yoga Asanas.

Studies say that the primary reason we might decide against practising could be the symptoms of menstruation which is the main reason. The idea of practising Yoga will make some women feel bad if she is experiencing severe menstruation.

Yoga Nidra and some gentle pranayama techniques like humming bee breath, victorious breath, alternate nostril breathing and deep breathing are the ideal practices to relieve painful cramps. Yoga can help in bringing emotional balance and can help you deal with issues such as anger, mood swings, anxiety and despair. It can open your pelvic area for tension relief if you are not uncomfortable. Entire body stretching, including your arms, legs, and other body parts, relieves pressure on your spine and alleviates back pain in the lower area. Menstrual women should avoid yoga postures that stress their stomachs since they might worsen lower abdominal pain and bleeding.