Struggling with stubborn toilet stains that just won't go away? What if we told you that some ice from your fridge could make your toilet cleaner work much better? Here’s a smart trick using ice and toilet cleaner that makes cleaning easier and gets rid of tough stains and bad smells for good.

Let's be honest, cleaning the toilet is probably one of the toughest chores at home. Sometimes, even after using expensive cleaners, those stubborn stains, yellow marks, and bad smells just refuse to go. But what if the solution was sitting right in your fridge? This smart combination of ice and toilet cleaner can boost the cleaner's effectiveness and help you get a sparkling clean toilet in no time.

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Why does this ice and toilet cleaner combo work so well?

When you put a few ice cubes in the toilet bowl and then pour the toilet cleaner, the ice creates a gentle scrubbing action on the surface. This helps to loosen the grime and stains that are stuck on. It also helps the cleaner spread evenly across the entire bowl, which can make your cleaning much more effective.

Helps get rid of stubborn stains

Mineral deposits, water marks, and yellow stains in the toilet bowl can be very difficult to remove. For this, just add some ice, pour the cleaner over it, and let it sit for a few minutes. After that, give it a good scrub with a brush. This method can help loosen the stains, making them much easier to clean off.

An easy way to reduce bad odours

The dirt and grime build-up in the toilet is often the source of bad smells. By using ice and cleaner, you can scrub away the dirt more effectively. Once you flush, the toilet is left much fresher. If you use this trick regularly, you can significantly reduce the problem of bad odours.

Also read: Washing Machine Cleaning: Is It Grimy? Easy Tricks to Make It Shine!

A few things to keep in mind

When using ice and toilet cleaner, always follow the instructions on the cleaner's bottle. Don't use too much of the product. If your toilet bowl has a sensitive surface or a special coating, it's best to test this method on a small, hidden area first. Adding this simple hack to your regular cleaning routine can help keep your toilet looking extra clean and shiny.

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