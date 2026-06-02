Cancer Symptoms: Key Warning Signs You Should Watch Out For! Read Details
We often don't spot cancer symptoms in the early stages. By the time this deadly disease is diagnosed, it's usually quite late. So, if you notice any of these signs, you must pay attention.
Constant Fatigue
A Persistent Cough
You should not ignore a cough that lasts for more than three weeks. Also watch for chest pain or blood while coughing, as these could be symptoms of thyroid cancer.
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Unusual Bleeding
Losing Weight
Changes in the Skin
Sudden changes in skin colour, non-stop itching, or pain can all be signs of skin cancer. You must not ignore these symptoms.
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Stomach Bloating
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