Balcony Garden to Beauty Routine: Plants That Deserve a Spot in Your Skincare Kit
Want to know some fun DIY recipes for your skincare routine that you can whip up right from your home garden? Keep scrolling to learn more.
Yay to skincare!
We all love to take care of our skin, and there's no denying that. If you do not want to spend heavily on chemical products, then today we bring you plants to plant in your home garden to use for DIY skincare recipes.
Aloe Vera
This leafy gel cools sunburns, adds deep moisture, and calms irritated skin. You can also use it on your scalp to prevent dandruff.
Lavender
Use this beautiful plant for oil or infused water to calm redness, fight mild acne, and ease stress.
Calendula
Calendula's petals heal minor cuts, soothe eczema, and reduce skin inflammation.
Mint
Use it to make infused water or a DIY spray with water, mint, and some cucumber to act as a natural toner.
Rosemary
Rosemary extracts help tighten skin and offer natural anti-aging support. When mixed with warm oil, it can make for an excellent hair oil to prevent hair fall and breakage.
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