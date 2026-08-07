Think Your Diet Doesn’t Matter? 5 Foods That May Support Breast Cancer Risk Reduction
Can diet influence breast cancer risk? Discover 5 nutrient-rich foods that may support breast health and overall wellness as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Load up on fibre-rich foods
Foods like whole grains, oats, fruits, and veggies are packed with fibre. They improve your gut health and help flush out extra estrogen from the body. High estrogen levels are known to increase breast cancer risk.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Eat a rainbow of fruits and veggies
Leafy greens, berries, tomatoes, carrots, and cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower are full of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. These nutrients fight oxidative stress and DNA damage, helping your cells repair themselves naturally.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Switch to healthy fats
Instead of saturated fats, go for nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fish like salmon and sardines. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation in the body and can help stop cancer cells from growing.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Pack in the protein
Legumes, chickpeas, fish, and skinless chicken give you essential nutrients without the bad saturated fat. Plant-based proteins are especially good as they also provide fibre and other important micronutrients.
55
Image Credit : Getty
What you must avoid
Drinking alcohol is one of the biggest risk factors for breast cancer. You should also stay away from sugary drinks and processed foods. They can make you gain weight, and obesity, especially after menopause, can double your breast cancer risk.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos