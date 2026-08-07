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Constipation Striking Again? 5 Things You Can Try for Quick Constipation Relief at Home
Need constipation relief fast? Discover 5 simple things you can try when you’re feeling blocked up, from hydration and movement to diet and healthy bathroom habits that may help get your bowel moving.
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Constipation is not a disease, but an early symptom of many diseases
Constipation is not a disease, but a warning sign for other health issues. Our lifestyle and diet changes are the biggest reasons for it. Not eating enough fruits, veggies, and local grains is a major factor. Also, when your body lacks water, your stool gets dry and hard to pass.
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People with constipation need to be mindful of certain lifestyle habits.
A sedentary lifestyle slows down your gut's movement. Ignoring the urge to go to the toilet also causes constipation. If you're facing this issue, you need to pay attention to a few lifestyle habits.
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Applying excessive pressure can lead to side effects.
Pushing too hard on the toilet can lead to side effects. It can cause veins around the anus to swell, leading to hemorrhoids. Hard, dry stool can cause small, painful tears when you strain. Over time, this weakens the muscles holding your rectum in place, and in severe cases, can even cause it to slip out.
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Follow a diet rich in fiber and drink plenty of water.
One of the main reasons for constipation is not getting enough fibre or water. You should follow a diet rich in fibre and drink lots of water. Fibre adds bulk to your stool, helping it move easily. Staying hydrated is another simple fix. Make sure you eat fibre-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables every day.
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People who spend long hours sitting are more prone to constipation.
If you spend long hours sitting, you are more likely to get constipated. A sedentary lifestyle slows down your intestinal muscles, delaying stool movement. Simple physical activities like walking, running, or swimming can help. They increase blood flow to your gut and improve muscle function.
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Another key is to manage stress well and get enough sleep.
Managing your stress and getting enough sleep are also very important. Chronic stress can slow down your gut, leading to constipation. A lack of quality sleep increases the stress hormone cortisol. This, in turn, slows down your intestinal muscles and makes bowel movements difficult.
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Don't ignore the signals your body gives you.
You must not ignore your body's signals. When you feel the urge to go but hold it in, your gut absorbs more water from the stool. This makes it hard and dry. This can lead to bloating and even more serious issues like anal disorders and other painful health problems.
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