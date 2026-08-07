Feeling Bloated After Meals? These 6 Drinks May Help Support a Happier, Healthier Gut
Want a happier, healthier gut? Discover 6 tasty and easy-to-add drinks that may support digestion, hydration and overall gut health, from probiotic beverages to soothing herbal options.
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Six drinks to improve your gut health
To keep your digestive system in top shape, you can try these six easy-to-make drinks at home.
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Ginger tea improves gut movement
Ginger tea helps reduce bloating and nausea, which is great for your gut. Its compounds, called gingerols, stimulate digestive juices and improve your gut's movement.
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Drinking 2 to 3 cups daily prevents digestive problems.
Green tea contains polyphenols that feed the good bacteria in your gut and reduce inflammation. Drinking two to three cups daily helps keep digestive issues at bay.
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Jeera water improves gut health.
Jeera water improves your gut health by reducing bloating and mild acidity. It acts as a natural 'carminative', helping your body digest food more efficiently.
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Lemon water removes toxins from the body.
A glass of warm lemon water keeps your body hydrated and kick-starts your digestion in the morning. It also helps flush out toxins from your system.
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Tender coconut water provides essential electrolytes.
Tender coconut water is excellent for your gut. It deeply hydrates the body, provides essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, and helps soothe discomfort from stomach acid.
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Buttermilk is good for gut health.
Buttermilk is great for your gut because it contains probiotics, lactic acid, and helpful enzymes. All these things work together to help your digestion.
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