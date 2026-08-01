Cat Superstition: Bad Luck or Myth? Here's What Astrology Reveals!
We've all paused when a cat, especially a black one, crosses our path. But is it really a bad omen? We explore if this is just a superstition or if astrology has something to say about it.
What does the direction of the cat mean?
How did this become a superstition?
The belief about black cats is stronger because the colour black is associated with the planets Saturn and Rahu. This is why some people consider it a symbol of negative energy. However, some spiritual traditions also see the cat as an animal connected to divine power. So, another view is that seeing a cat is not a bad omen, but just a sign or a pointer.
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The scientific reason
From a scientific point of view, there is no link between a cat crossing your path and your luck or misfortune. Cats cross roads to find food, move to a safe place, or just as part of their daily routine. There is no scientific evidence that they affect events in human lives. In the end, what matters for success is your self-confidence, good planning, and hard work—not whether a cat crossed your path.
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Cat crossing path meaning
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