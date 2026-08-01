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Cat crossing path meaning

Researchers say there are practical reasons behind this belief. In ancient times, roads had poor lighting. A cat suddenly running across the path could cause people or animal-drawn carts to stumble and have accidents. So, people were advised to stop for a moment before moving on. This practical advice is thought to have turned into a superstition over time. Psychologists also offer an explanation. If you get scared after a cat crosses your path, your self-confidence might drop. After that, if you face even a small obstacle, you might blame the cat. Experts say this is just a connection your mind creates.