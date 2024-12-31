8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

The New Year is not just about setting goals but setting the right goals. Adopt the right habits that will make your body and mind strong and healthy. You can reach new levels of fitness with these ten resolutions.

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution
Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

The new year brings with it new hopes and new goals. The New Year is not just about setting goals but setting the right goals. If you want to completely transform your body this year, this is not the time for just temporary measures. Adopt the right habits that will make your body and mind strong and healthy. You can reach new levels of fitness with these ten resolutions.

Start your day with mobility workouts
Not just yogis, everyone needs stretching. Dedicate 10 minutes to dynamic mobility exercises every morning. These prepare your body for the day's activity, help prevent injuries, and enhance performance. These routines improve flexibility and reduce stiffness.


Eat protein first at every meal
Before eating carbs or vegetables, prioritize your protein intake. This simple change helps reduce hunger, improve muscle recovery, and stabilize blood sugar levels. Whether it’s chicken, tofu, eggs, or lentils, make protein your first choice every time.


Plan a “fitness adventure” every month
Make fitness exciting! Try paddle boarding or rock climbing. Challenging your body in new ways keeps you motivated and works muscles you didn’t know existed.


Go 80/20 with nutrition
Changing your body doesn't have to mean giving up the foods you love. Eat healthy and nutrient-dense foods 80% of the time and indulge guilt-free for the remaining 20%. This is a balanced and sustainable approach.


Detox your workout playlist
Does that sound insignificant? You think again. You can work out harder if you listen to the proper music. You should prepare a playlist with high-energy tracks that can inspire you to move, lift, and conquer.


Challenge yourself to a “no tech” workout
Don't use a phone sometimes. Keep your phone in your locker and focus entirely on your workout. This resolution helps you stay mindful, establish a connection with your body, and maximize every rep.


Enjoy cold showers post-workout
Taking a bath with cold water will refresh you. They improve circulation, speed up muscle recovery and even boost your metabolism.


Invest in fitness over gadgets
Instead of spending on the latest technology, invest in improving your fitness.Such as high-quality activewear, personal training sessions, or fitness retreats. Prioritize experiences that make you stronger and healthier.

This New Year, start your fitness journey with these 10 resolutions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM? shk

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM?

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution NTI

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution

List of Long Weekends In 2025 India

Long Weekends in 2025: Mark your calendars NOW

Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip NTI

Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip

8 Yoga Asanas for Cold Hands and Feet in Winter

Troubled by Cold Hands and Feet in Winter? Do these 8 Yoga Asanas

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31 ATG

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31 ATG

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project vkp

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project

Happy New Year 2025: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with friends on New Year ATG

Happy New Year 2025: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with friends on New Year

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon