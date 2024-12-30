Entertainment
Ram Kapoor, known for films like 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti,' revealed in an interview that he lost 55 kg in 18 months without surgery.
Ram Kapoor admitted to weighing 140 kg at one point, feeling unhealthy. After getting fit, he feels like a 25-year-old.
Bollywood singer Adnan Sami's weight reached 206 kg. Due to his weight, he had to carry a custom-made wheelchair wherever he went.
Adnan Sami lost 130 kg in a year to get fit. In 2007, everyone was surprised when he transformed from fat to fit.
Arjun Kapoor, seen as a villain in 'Singham Again,' weighed 130 kg before entering films.
Arjun Kapoor debuted with 'Ishaqzaade' and showed off his six-pack abs in the song 'Chokra Jawaan Re.' He lost 50 kg in 4 years before his debut.
Jackky Bhagnani once weighed 130 kg. Due to his weight, it was very difficult for him to enter films.
Jackky Bhagnani entered films with 'Kal Kissne Dekha.' It is said that he lost 60 kg in two years through hard work and a diet plan.
Zarine Khan debuted opposite Salman Khan in 'Veer.' But before that, she faced a lot of criticism due to her weight. She used to weigh 100 kg.
Zarine Khan lost 43 kg to get fit. After losing weight, Zarine Khan's glamorous avatar was a sight to behold.
Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg.' But before entering films, she weighed 90 kg.
Sonakshi Sinha lost 30 kg to play the role of Rajjo in 'Dabangg.' However, she is even fitter now.
Bhumi Pednekar entered films with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.' At that time, she weighed 72 kg and had to gain more weight.
After 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' Bhumi Pednekar lost 23 kg in a few months. However, she is even fitter now.
Alia Bhatt lost 16 kg in just 3 months to debut with 'Student of the Year.' Before this, she was overweight.
Sonam Kapoor started her career with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Saawariya.' Once overweight, Sonam lost 30 kg for this film.
