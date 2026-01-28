Low-Maintenance Flowering Indoor Plants: Looking for indoor plants for your living room? Here is a list of 8 small flowering plants that are beautiful and can be easily grown according to the weather in the plains.

Small Indoor Plants for Home: With pollution on the rise, many people prefer to have plants in their homes. They not only purify the air but also enhance the beauty of the house. In North India, especially in the Gangetic plains like Kanpur, Lucknow, Delhi, etc., planting is not easy. The temperature reaches 45 degrees in summer, drops to 10 degrees in winter, and humidity is high during monsoon. This often causes plants to die, but you don't need to worry at all. We have brought you 8 such Flower Plants that can be easily grown indoors in small spaces and do not require much care.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kalanchoe Plant (Kalanchoe Indoor Plants Home)

This plant is beautiful and comes with colorful leaves. It blooms well in the summer season. The special thing is that it doesn't need sunlight to bloom but requires 12-14 hours of darkness. Do not overwater it, or it might get damaged.

Anthurium Plant

This plant is perfect for home decor. It comes with shiny, heart-shaped flowering leaves. If you are planting it, use orchid mix soil instead of regular or sandy soil. This plant loves a lot of water and thrives in humidity and a small pot.

African Violet Plant (African Violet Plant for Décor)

If you are looking for a plant for your table, you can choose this one. This small plant looks very beautiful. If you are planting it, never water the leaves. Water the soil only, and use RO or filtered water.

Also Read: Viral Garden Tip: Get Rid of Rats from the Garden, Birds Will Chirp - Just Make This Simple Change

Desert Rose Plant (Desert Rose for Home)

This plant grows on a thick stem, and its pink-white leaves add to its beauty. If you are looking for something different and unique for your living room, choose this one. It can be easily grown in bright light, with less water, and in sandy soil.

Lipstick Plant (Lipstick Plant Price India)

For a small home, a hanging-style lipstick plant can be chosen, which produces red flowers. It loves humidity. Water it every 2-3 days and use sandy soil. You can also do light misting every day in the summer. It is easily available online and offline.

Goldfish Plant

The Goldfish plant is a great option to enhance your home decor. It produces orange flowers that look just like fish. The best part is that it doesn't require much care. You can easily buy it from Amazon or Flipkart.

Cape Primrose (Streptocarpus Plant)

This plant of African origin comes with beautiful blue leaves. You can plant it anytime. Avoid keeping it in direct sunlight, or it will get damaged. Indirect sunlight is perfectly suitable.

Hoya Plant (Wax Plant Indoor)

If you want to give your home a natural fragrance with plants, plant a Hoya. It produces wax-like, fragrant flowers. It also doesn't need much water. Give it 6-7 hours of sunlight. A point to note is not to cut the flowering stem, or the plant might get damaged.