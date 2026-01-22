Flowering Plants for Balcony: 5 Fragrant and Colorful Flowers to Grow This Spring
Flowers in home garden: The spring season kicks off with Basant Panchami 2026. Check out this list of 5 plants that bloom in spring, perfect for making your balcony beautiful and colorful.
Flower Plants for the Spring Season
Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23rd. It marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Plants and trees bloom beautifully in the spring season. The slightly humid weather and colorful surroundings are a delight. If you're thinking of adding plants to your home balcony, this photo gallery is for you. Today, we bring you 5 Easy to Grow Balcony Plants that you can plant at home for a colorful and beautiful look without much maintenance.
Phacelia Plant
The Phacelia plant is great for those who love nature. It attracts bees, which look very beautiful. It can be grown in February. If you're growing Phacelia, 7-8 hours of sunlight are necessary, and water it twice a week. In a few days, purple and blue flowers will start to bloom.
Mexican Sunflower
The sunflower plant is found in almost every home, and people consider it an ordinary flower, but that's not the case at all. This plant produces stunning deep orange flowers, not red or yellow. You can grow it in February and keep it in the sun with light watering. You'll start getting flowers in 30-40 days.
Cornflower Plant
People in India might not know about it, but this plant is common in European homes, known for its traditional flowers. If you want to give your garden a modern touch, this is a great choice. Plant it in January-February and give it 8 hours of sunlight. Water only when the soil is dry, or it will get damaged. This plant produces bright blue flowers that attract bees.
Godetia Plant
Most people in India don't know about this plant, but if you want to plant something different from Aparajita and Marigold, choose the Godetia plant. It blooms well in the spring. 3-4 hours of partial sunlight are enough for it. Keep watering it 2-3 times a week. This plant produces cup-shaped flowers in rose, white, and light purple colors.
California Poppy Plant
To make your home balcony unique and fresh, you can grow California Poppy in the spring. The best time to plant it is January-February. It needs 7-8 hours of sunlight and watering every 7-10 days. It also produces silky orange and yellow flowers that will make your terrace or garden colorful.
