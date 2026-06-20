Chanakya's advice on relationships is timeless. He warns against falling for certain types of people, like the selfish or liars. Here's a breakdown of why these relationships are a bad idea.

Acharya Chanakya was one of India's greatest scholars. He was the man who guided an ordinary young man, Chandragupta, to become the emperor of Akhand Bharat. In his Niti Shastra, he has shared important lessons about life, wealth, friendship, and relationships.

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Chanakya also gave some solid life management tips for love and relationships. According to him, if you fall for the wrong person, it can negatively impact your entire life. Let's take a look at Chanakya Niti to understand what kind of people you should avoid getting into a relationship with.

Stay Away From Selfish People

According to Chanakya, a person who only looks for their own benefit in every relationship can never be a true partner. Such people will abandon you when you need them most, causing immense mental and emotional pain. It's best to not fall in love with them in the first place.

Keep Your Distance From Liars

The foundation of any relationship is built on trust and honesty. It's difficult to trust someone who lies even about small things. Chanakya says that a relationship with such people can become a source of trouble in the future. They are also experts at deception.

Don't Get Involved With Angry People

Chanakya believed that people who get extremely angry often make decisions without thinking. Their behaviour can create tension and conflict in a relationship. They also tend to repeatedly hurt the self-respect of others, so it's considered better to maintain a distance from them.

Avoid People With Poor Character

A good character is the greatest asset in life. If a person is not loyal in their relationships, a love connection with them cannot remain happy for long. Such people can betray you at any point in life. You should stay away from them.

Create Distance From Negative Thinkers

People with a negative mindset complain all the time. They stress themselves out by thinking negative thoughts and end up troubling others too. Being with such people can increase stress and despair in your life. Sometimes, this situation can even lead to mental health issues. Therefore, it's best not to have a relationship with them.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are merely a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.