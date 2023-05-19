7 reasons to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located in the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ natural beauty is heaven for tourists. Look at these 7 reasons why you should visit this place where the blue meets the green.

Here are the seven places you should check out if you're on a trip to the islands.

1. Barren Island Volcano: This is the only active volcano in South Asia located in the Andaman Sea. It last erupted in 2019.

2. The Sentinelese tribe: They are some of the most isolated and ancient indigenous tribes in the world. They are hostile to outside world contact.

3. Cellular Jail: Located in Port Blair, the place holds a huge historical significance for being a prison to Indian freedom fighters during the Independence struggle.

4. Radhanagar Beach: This beach on Havelock Island is one of the best beaches in Asia. It is known for its crystal-clear turquoise waters, white sand, and lush green surroundings.

5. Cottages by the beach: You open the door and feel the sand in your feet, wind in your hair, and sleep to the music of the waves.

6. Scuba diving: From exotic marine life to ship wrecks, you can see it all under water by exploring the scuba diving spots Andaman has to offer.

7. Marine biodiversity: Vibrant coral reefs, colorful fish, turtles, and even dugongs (sea cows) make the Andaman and Nicobar Islands a tourist heaven.

