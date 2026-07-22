Are you tired of flies and mosquitoes buzzing around your house? There are natural ways to stop them without using harsh chemicals. By growing 7 fragrant plants like Tulsi, Lavender, and Mint at home, you can easily keep these pests away.

Are you fed up with the constant nuisance of flies and mosquitoes in your home? Instead of using chemical-laden, toxic sprays to get rid of them, nature has given us a beautiful and fragrant solution. You can easily say goodbye to these pests by growing these 7 key plants in your garden or on your windowsills.

Tulsi (Basil)

The Tulsi plant, a common sight in most Indian homes, also works wonders in repelling flies. Flies absolutely hate the strong, sweet fragrance that Tulsi leaves give off. You can plant it in pots near your main doors, walkways, or kitchen window to stop insects and pests from entering your home.

Lavender

While we love the calming scent of the Lavender plant, it's a major irritant for flies and mosquitoes. Its essential oil can dull the sensory abilities of insects, making it an excellent protective plant. It's best to grow it in sunny spots where the wind can help spread its fragrance.

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Pudina (Mint)

With its strong and sharp scent, the Pudina plant is very effective in keeping away flies, ants, and even mice. Since the mint plant grows very quickly, it's a good idea to grow it in separate pots near outdoor seating areas or windows.

Rosemary

Flies don't even come close to this plant because of its unique and intense aroma. The Rosemary plant grows well in sunny and dry weather. So, you can grow it in a sunny courtyard or garden without much maintenance and create a fly-free environment.

Marigold (Chendu Hoovu)

Marigold plants, famous for their attractive orange and yellow flowers, contain natural elements with pesticide properties. Their special musky scent acts as a powerful shield against flies and other garden pests.

Citronella Grass

The Citronella plant, which has a fresh, lemon-like fragrance, is well-known for its pest-repelling qualities. This plant is very successful at masking the smells that attract flies and mosquitoes. You can easily grow it in decorative pots on your home's veranda or in the courtyard.

Lemongrass

Just like Citronella, Lemongrass also contains essential oils that keep pests away. This tall, green grass not only repels insects but also adds a beautiful touch to your garden. It's perfect for creating a fragrant border around your house.

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