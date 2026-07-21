If you want to fill your garden or pots with greenery and colourful flowers during the hot June-July months, now is the perfect time. You can plant some varieties that will be loaded with flowers by August-September. These plants tolerate heat well and bring a burst of blooms during and after the rains. Here are 5 such flowering plants that give fantastic blooms in August-September if you plant them in June-July.

Bonus Gardening Tips: