5 Flowering Plants to Grow in August and September for Stunning Seasonal Blooms
Looking to refresh your garden after the monsoon? These five flowering plants are perfect to grow in August and September, rewarding you with vibrant blooms, easy care, and a colourful garden through the season.
If you want to fill your garden or pots with greenery and colourful flowers during the hot June-July months, now is the perfect time. You can plant some varieties that will be loaded with flowers by August-September. These plants tolerate heat well and bring a burst of blooms during and after the rains. Here are 5 such flowering plants that give fantastic blooms in August-September if you plant them in June-July.
Bonus Gardening Tips:
- Pot Size: Use pots at least 8-10 inches deep for more flowers.
- Soil Mix: Mix cow dung manure, compost, and a little sand in the soil.
- Sunlight: Most flowers thrive in good sunlight.
- Watering: Water lightly in the morning or evening. Too much water can spoil the flowers.
- Pruning: Keep removing old flowers to encourage new buds.
Zinnia
- This flower grows easily even in strong sun and heat.
- It comes in many colours like pink, yellow, orange, and white.
- It also attracts bees and butterflies.
How to plant?
- You can sow seeds directly in pots or the ground.
- Give it regular sunlight and water.
- Make sure the soil has good drainage.
Marigold (Genda)
- This plant gives plenty of flowers with very little care.
- People also use it for religious functions.
- It has pest-repelling qualities.
How to plant?
- You can get a plant from a nursery or grow it from seeds.
- Keep it in the sun.
- Water it 2-3 times a week.
Portulaca / 9 o'clock flower
- It thrives even with less water and in high heat.
- It looks beautiful in pots.
- Its flowers bloom daily.
How to plant?
- Keep it in a sunny spot.
- Water it very sparingly (just 1-2 times a week).
- Plant it in a sandy soil mix.
Calendula
- This plant gets full of flowers as the weather starts to cool down.
- It's also used in medicines and beauty products.
- It looks very attractive.
How to plant?
- You can sow the seeds in late June or July.
- It grows very well in pots too.
- Give it regular water and keep it in a spot with some shade.
Balsam
- This flower blooms during the monsoon season.
- It produces colourful, dense flowers.
- It is easy to grow from seeds.
How to plant?
- Keep it in direct sunlight.
- When sowing seeds, make sure the soil is soft.
- Maintain moisture but don't let water collect.
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