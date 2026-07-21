Gardening Tips! Lucky Plants to Keep at Home According to Vastu
To invite wealth, peace, and positivity into your home, follow these Vastu gardening tips. Keep scrolling to know more.
Of peace and prosperity!
Bringing the right plants into your home is believed to bring positive energy, good fortune, love, peace, and prosperity. But it is vital to place these plants in such a way that they align with your home's Vastu. Keep scrolling to know more.
Money Plant
Placement: Southeast corner of your living room or corridor to attract abundance.
Jade Plant
Placement: Southeast corner of your living room or corridor to attract abundance.
Tulsi
Placement: East or Northeast for spiritual energy and health.
Snake Plant
South corner or near bedroom windows to clear negative energy and improve the oxygen stream.
Peace Lily
North/Northeast directions or your bedroom to promote tranquility and better sleep.
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