Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 healing benefits of Ginger

    Discover the numerous health benefits of ginger, from its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties to immune-boosting effects, pain relief, weight management, and blood sugar regulation

    7 healing benefits of Ginger ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Ginger, a fragrant and versatile spice, has been cherished for its medicinal properties and culinary uses for centuries. This knobby rhizome, native to Southeast Asia, has found its way into kitchens and herbal remedies worldwide. Beyond its delightful flavor, ginger boasts a plethora of health benefits that make it a valuable addition to your daily routine. In this article, we'll delve into seven remarkable benefits of ginger and explore how this humble spice can elevate your well-being.

    1. Anti-Inflammatory Power 

    Ginger is renowned for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. It contains bioactive compounds, such as gingerol, that can alleviate various forms of inflammation within the body. Chronic inflammation is often linked to diseases like arthritis, heart disease, and cancer. Incorporating ginger into your diet can help mitigate these risks and reduce symptoms in those already affected.

    2. Digestive Aid 

    Ginger has been used for centuries to soothe digestive discomfort. It helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, promoting smoother digestion and reducing bloating and nausea. Whether you suffer from motion sickness or indigestion, ginger can be your go-to remedy.

    3. Immune Booster

    A robust immune system is essential for warding off illnesses, and ginger can lend a hand in this department too. Its natural antioxidants, along with its antimicrobial properties, can fortify your body's defenses against infections. Regular consumption of ginger-infused teas or meals can contribute to a stronger immune response.

    4. Nausea Relief

    Ginger's anti-nausea properties have been well-documented, making it a trusted remedy for motion sickness, morning sickness during pregnancy, and postoperative nausea. It's a safe and effective alternative to conventional medications for combating queasiness.

    5. Pain Management 

    Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties extend to pain relief. It can help alleviate muscle pain, menstrual cramps, and even migraines. Some individuals find ginger supplements or topical ginger-based creams particularly beneficial for reducing discomfort.

    6. Weight Management

    Maintaining a healthy weight is a key aspect of overall well-being. Ginger can aid in weight management by boosting metabolism and reducing feelings of hunger. Including ginger in your diet, alongside a balanced nutrition plan and exercise, may contribute to more effective weight control.

    7. Lowering Blood Sugar

    Emerging research suggests that ginger may help regulate blood sugar levels, which is crucial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition. It can enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes after meals, potentially providing valuable support for diabetes management.

    Ginger is not just a delightful spice; it's a natural powerhouse of health benefits. From combating inflammation to aiding digestion, bolstering the immune system to alleviating pain, ginger offers a multitude of reasons to incorporate it into your daily routine. Whether you choose to enjoy it in your meals, brew it into teas, or take it as a supplement, harnessing the potential of ginger can be a delicious and healthful choice for enhancing your quality of life.

    ALSO READ: Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala rkn eai

    Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala

    International Day of Peace 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Day of Peace 2023: Day, history, significance

    World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance, theme, and need for awareness anr eai

    World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance, theme, and need for awareness

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on Vikram and Pragyan waking up on September 22

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'It will be HISTORIC if Vikram and Pragyan wake up on September 22'

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily

    cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs osf

    India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs

    WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for businesses in India Check details gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for businesses in India; Check details

    Family sues Google after Maps allegedly directed father off collapsed US bridge gcw

    Family sues Google after Maps allegedly directed father off collapsed US bridge

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon