Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer

    As temperatures soar, safeguarding yourself from extreme heat is vital. Discover seven essential strategies to beat the heat and stay safe this summer

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    As temperatures rise and heatwaves become more frequent and intense, it's crucial to take proactive measures to safeguard yourself and your loved ones from the scorching heat. Extreme heat not only poses discomfort but also presents serious health risks such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Here are seven essential strategies to help you stay safe and cool during the hottest months of the year:

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer ATG

    1. Stay Hydrated: Hydration is paramount during hot weather. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid beverages that can dehydrate you, such as alcohol and caffeinated drinks. Electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water or sports drinks can also help replenish lost minerals due to sweating. Keep a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go to ensure you can hydrate regularly.

    2. Dress Appropriately: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in light colors, which reflect sunlight rather than absorbing it. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen that allow air to circulate around your body, aiding in sweat evaporation and cooling. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also provide additional protection from the sun's harmful UV rays.

    3. Seek Shade and Cool Spaces: Whenever possible, stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, seek shade under trees, umbrellas, or awnings. Plan outdoor activities for early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are lower. Take advantage of air-conditioned public spaces such as libraries, shopping malls, or community centers to escape the heat.

    4. Use Fans and Air Conditioning Wisely: Fans can help circulate air and create a cooling breeze, but they are less effective during extreme heat. If you have access to air conditioning, use it to lower indoor temperatures and reduce humidity levels. Close windows and curtains during the day to block out sunlight and prevent heat from entering your home. Consider using a programmable thermostat to optimize energy usage and maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

    5. Cool Down Your Body: Take regular cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature. Use damp towels or ice packs on pulse points such as your wrists, neck, and forehead to help you cool down quickly. Alternatively, fill a basin with cool water and soak your feet for immediate relief from the heat. Avoid intense physical activity during peak heat hours, and if you must exercise, do so in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

    6. Protect Vulnerable Populations: Keep a close eye on infants, young children, elderly individuals, and those with chronic health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to cool environments, plenty of fluids, and appropriate clothing. Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, as temperatures can soar to dangerous levels within minutes, even with the windows cracked open.

    7. Stay Informed and Be Prepared: Stay updated on weather forecasts and heat advisories issued by local authorities. Sign up for emergency alerts to receive timely notifications about extreme heat events in your area. Create a heat emergency plan for your household, including designated cooling shelters and emergency contacts. Keep essential supplies on hand, such as non-perishable food, water, medications, and first aid supplies, in case of power outages or other emergencies.

    By following these seven strategies, you can minimize the risks associated with extreme heat waves and enjoy a safe and comfortable summer season. Remember to prioritize your health and well-being by staying hydrated, seeking shade, and taking preventive measures to beat the heat.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes? RKK

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes?

    cricket IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH)

    World Liver Day 2024: What is Fatty Liver? Know about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease among young adults RBA

    World Liver Day 2024: What is Fatty Liver? Know about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease among young adults

    World Liver Day 2024: Let's understand liver disease, its causes, symptoms, and risk factors RBA

    World Liver Day 2024: Let's understand liver disease, its causes, symptoms, and risk factors

    Kamada Ekadashi April 19 2024 : Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more anr

    Kamada Ekadashi 2024: Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more

    Recent Stories

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes? RKK

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes?

    cricket IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants halt Chennai Super Kings' winning streak with convincing 8-wicket victory osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants halt Chennai Super Kings' winning streak with convincing 8-wicket victory

    cricket IPL 2024: Preity Zinta sets record straight on alleged Rohit Sharma comment; Calls it 'FAKE' osf

    IPL 2024: Preity Zinta sets record straight on alleged Rohit Sharma comment; Calls it 'FAKE'

    BrahMos delivery to Philippines amid South China sea tensions bolsters India's defence partner status: Expert snt

    BrahMos delivery to Philippines amid South China sea tensions bolsters India's defence partner status: Experts

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon