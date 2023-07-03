Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 delectable Kerala monsoon snacks to savour during rainy days

    Indulge in the flavors of Kerala with these 7 delicious monsoon snacks. From crispy banana fritters to steaming hot pazhampori, these snacks will make your rainy days even more enjoyable.

    7 delectable Kerala monsoon snacks to savour during rainy days AJR EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    When the monsoon rains pour down in Kerala, the flavors of this enchanting land come alive. And what better way to savor the rainy season than with delicious snacks that tickle your taste buds? From crispy and savory to sweet and indulgent, Kerala offers a range of snacks that are perfect for munching on while enjoying the downpour.

    Indulge in the flavors of Kerala with these 7 delicious monsoon snacks. Whether you prefer the crispy pazhampori, the savory parippu vada, or the sweet unniyappam, these snacks are sure to make your rainy days even more enjoyable. So, sit back, relax, and savour the authentic taste of Kerala cuisine during the monsoon season.

    From Mangalore Bajji to Maddur Vada, 7 delicious Karnataka snacks to savour during monsoons

    Here are 7 delicious Kerala snacks to savor during the monsoon rains:

    1. Pazhampori (Banana Fritters):

    One of the most popular snacks in Kerala, pazhampori is made by deep-frying ripe bananas coated in a batter of flour and spices. The result is a crispy and sweet snack that pairs perfectly with a cup of tea.

    2. Parippu Vada (Lentil Fritters):

    Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, parippu vada is a savory snack made from ground lentils, onions, and spices. Enjoy it with coconut chutney for a burst of flavors.

    3. Unniyappam:

    These small, round, and fluffy fritters are made with ripe bananas, jaggery, rice flour, and cardamom. Unniyappam is a delightful sweet snack that is often prepared during festivals and enjoyed during the monsoon season.

    Lucknowi Biriyani to Rabri: 6 UP cuisine delights to savour

    4. Thattu Dosa:

    Thattu dosa, also known as street-style dosa, is a thin and crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. It is typically served with coconut chutney and spicy sambar, making it a filling and satisfying snack.

    5. Sukhiyan:

    Sukhiyan is a deep-fried snack made with a filling of sweetened green gram dal (mung beans) wrapped in a batter of rice flour and jaggery. The combination of the crunchy outer layer and the soft and sweet filling makes it a delightful treat.

    6. Kozhukkatta:

    Kozhukkatta is a steamed dumpling made with rice flour and filled with a sweet mixture of jaggery and grated coconut. These dumplings are then steamed and can be enjoyed warm for a comforting snack.

    7. Achappam:

    Achappam, also known as rose cookies, are crispy and delicate snacks made with rice flour, coconut milk, and sugar. These intricate, flower-shaped cookies are deep-fried to perfection and are a favorite during the monsoon season.

    Taj Mahal to Jhansi Fort: 10 historical gems of UP

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Metabolism to Brain Booster: 5 health benefits of Coffee vma eai

    Metabolism to Brain Booster: 5 health benefits of Coffee

    Lucknow to Noida: Exploring the enchanting cities of Uttar Pradesh ATG EAI

    Lucknow to Noida: Exploring the enchanting cities of Uttar Pradesh

    8 tips for fresh and odor-free clothes in monsoon: Keep your wardrobe pristine MSW EAI

    8 tips for fresh and odor-free clothes in monsoon: Keep your wardrobe pristine

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds eai vma

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Recent Stories

    Metabolism to Brain Booster: 5 health benefits of Coffee vma eai

    Metabolism to Brain Booster: 5 health benefits of Coffee

    Five judge Supreme Court bench to hear pleas against abrogation of Article 370

    5-judge Supreme Court bench to hear pleas against abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

    Land For Jobs Scam: CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu and Rabri

    BREAKING: Land For Jobs Scam: CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu and Rabri

    Lucknow to Noida: Exploring the enchanting cities of Uttar Pradesh ATG EAI

    Lucknow to Noida: Exploring the enchanting cities of Uttar Pradesh

    PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan to appear for BA exams in Bihar? Here's what happened AJR

    PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan to appear for BA exams in Bihar? Here's what happened

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon