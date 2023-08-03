7 best stargazing spots across globe

Begin on an exceptional cosmic voyage as we uncover the globe's finest 7 star-gazing spots for passionate stargazers. Encounter the breathtaking allure of obscure skies and magnificent celestial marvels, from Chile's Atacama Desert to La Fortuna in Costa Rica. Organize your celestial expedition and observe the marvels of the cosmos in person.

1. The Atacama Desert, Chile: Familiar for being the driest place on Earth, the Atacama Desert boasts clear skies with slight light pollution. Visitors can marvel at the Southern Hemisphere's famous constellations and even catch a glimpse of the Tarantula Nebula and the Large Magellanic Cloud

2. Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah, United States: As the first certified International Dark Sky Park, this remote location offers some of the darkest and clearest skies in the world. The Milky Way rises over the Owachomo Bridge, creating an enchanting "river of light" phenomenon

3. Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park, Japan: This park, situated on the Yaeyama Islands, offers views of up to 84 of the 88 constellations recognized by the International Astronomical Union. The location's proximity to the Tropic of Cancer provides varying viewing conditions based on the season and weather

4. Kruger National Park, South Africa: Familiar for its wildlife, Kruger National Park also offers amazing stargazing opportunities. Its remote location and absence of light pollution allow visitors to witness the Southern Cross, Scorpio, and even Saturn's rings

5. Mauna Kea, Hawaii, United States: With its high volcanic peaks, Hawaii is a prime destination for astronomy enthusiasts. The Mauna Kea summit houses the largest research observatory in the world, providing excellent views of celestial wonders from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

6. Peak of Midi, France: Peak of Midi's mountaintop observatory, a spot once used by NASA scientists, offers astonishing stargazing possibilities. You can even reserve an overnight stay for a distinctive experience sleeping under the stars.

7. La Fortuna, Costa Rica: Despite its tropical surroundings, Costa Rica offers a remarkable opportunity to witness both northern and southern constellations, including the mysterious Magellanic Clouds.

From the Atacama Desert to the Griffith Observatory, these 7 stargazing locations across the world guarantee a unique astronomical encounter. Whether you're an inexperienced astronomer or a experienced stargazer, these places will astonish you with the magnificence and expansiveness of the cosmos.