Interest grows in Ayurvedic beauty, but 1 in 5 Indian consumers find it old-fashioned: Survey

The trend towards Ayurvedic beauty is driven by a focus on inner health and well-being. Consumers seek products with Ayurvedic ingredients for overall wellness and the absence of harmful chemicals. The challenge lies in modernizing Ayurveda to overcome perceived barriers such as slow results and proving efficacy

Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine originating in India, is experiencing a revival in popularity, driven by consumers' growing interest in self-care. However, a recent study by Mintel reveals that 1 in 5 Indian consumers still perceive Ayurvedic beauty practices as outdated.

Over the last five years, India has been at the forefront of Ayurvedic beauty and personal care, accounting for an impressive 50% of global product launches in this category, as reported by Mintel Global New Products Database. Within this sector, Ayurvedic haircare launches (21%) have a larger share compared to facial care (14%), indicating an opportunity to expand Ayurvedic facial care in the local market.

The emphasis on inner health for outward appearance is a driving force behind the Ayurvedic beauty trend. Mintel research shows that 36% of Indian consumers strongly believe that Ayurvedic ingredients contribute to overall well-being, and 30% prioritize beauty and personal care products with Ayurvedic components due to their absence of harmful chemicals.

Tanya Rajani, Principal Beauty & Personal Care Analyst at Mintel Reports India, explains that Ayurveda experienced a surge in popularity during the pandemic as consumers sought health and wellness protection through this ancient system of medicine. Additionally, there is a rising desire among consumers to reconnect with their heritage and cultural origins, which contributes to the sustained momentum of Ayurveda.

The Indian government has actively supported the growth of Ayurveda by establishing the Ministry of Ayush to revive and certify Ayurvedic products. Manufacturers receive quality seals based on third-party evaluations, enabling their products to enter domestic and international markets with Ayush Standard and Ayush Premium Marks.

However, Mintel research highlights some barriers to the wider adoption of Ayurvedic facial care products. Nearly half (46%) of consumers who have used these products cite price as a major obstacle. Additionally, the perception of Ayurvedic products as old-fashioned (18%) and the slow pace of visible results (18%) are also cited as concerns. To increase the category's value, Rajani suggests modernizing Ayurveda and justifying higher costs.

Consumers seek evidence of credibility and efficacy for Ayurvedic beauty products. 19% of Ayurvedic facial care users, and 16% of consumers overall, believe that Ayurvedic products should provide proof of effectiveness. Similarly, 19% of Ayurvedic facial care users agree that science-backed beauty products offer superior efficacy compared to traditional Ayurvedic ones.

Rajani emphasizes that science-backed products undergo rigorous testing and clinical trials, making them more effective in the eyes of consumers. To overcome the perceived slow results, which concern 18% of this segment, incorporating scientific advancements can be beneficial.

In terms of Ayurvedic makeup, 41% of Indian women have used it and intend to continue doing so, while 17% of female non-users express interest in trying it. Rajani suggests that the colour cosmetics category has untapped potential in Ayurvedic positioning. Brands can attract potential users by offering hybrid products that combine makeup and skincare functionalities, integrating Ayurvedic ingredients like turmeric known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, especially in products targeting acne-prone skin. Additionally, Ayurvedic positioning can reassure consumers about the safety and gentleness of base makeup for the skin.