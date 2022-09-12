Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 top destinations for paragliding in India

    For all the adventure junkies out there, if you are one of those who want to try their hand at paragliding, here are five of the most preferred destinations in Indore for the adventure sport. Along with the destination, detail regarding the best season to visit as well as the fees for the sport has also been included in the article.

    5 top destinations for paragliding in India drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    If you are an adventure junkie wanting to try something new and do not have the fear of heights, paragliding is something that will interest you. There are many adventure sports that have made a beeline in recent years, and paragliding is certainly one of them. It brings a whole lot of thrill and adrenaline rush with it and is one of the favourite adventure sports of the youth. So, if you too are excited about giving a shot at paragliding, here are the top five destinations in India where you can consider going for a thrilling experience of the adventure sport.

    Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh: There are many hill stations and tourist places in Himachal Pradesh but if you want to do paragliding then go to Bir Billing. This place is considered to be the aptest for paragliding. You can enjoy short, medium and long flying sessions here. Bir is the take-off point for paragliding and Billing is the landing site. The distance between the two is about 14 kilometres. The best time for paragliding here is from October to June, and they can be anything from around Rs 3500 to Rs 5500.

    ALSO READ: Know the benefits of using rice water on the face? Here’s how you should use it

    Nainital, Uttarakhand: You can also experience paragliding in Nainital, Uttarakhand. For paragliding, you can visit Nainital at any time of the year except for the monsoon season. The paragliding fee in Nainital is around Rs 1500 to Rs 5000.

    Panchgani, Maharashtra: Panchgani is one of the best places for paragliding. Seeing the plains, greenery and beautiful hills from the sky will give you a beautiful experience. The best time for paragliding in Panchgani is between November to February. Panchgani has several take-off points for paragliding, such as Khingar, Bhilar and Tapola.

    ALSO READ: Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks'

    Shillong, Meghalaya: Shillong is one of the most beautiful tourist places in India. Paragliding will be a fun activity to see the spectacular bird’s eye view of Shillong. Here you can go paragliding up to an altitude of 700 meters. Summer is the best time to enjoy paragliding in Shillong.

    Gangtok, Sikkim: If you are visiting Gangtok, then paragliding should definitely be on your list of to-do things. The fee for paragliding in Gangtok is Rs 1800. The summer season is considered to be the best time for paragliding in Gangtok.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks' RBA

    Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks'

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 12 to September 18 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 12 to September 18

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from September 12 to September 18 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 12 to September 18

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading predictions for September 12 to September 18 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 12 to September 18

    Are you planning a weekday wedding? Here are a few things to remember RBA

    Are you planning a weekday wedding? Here are a few things to remember

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: I criticised Mohammad Rizwan, people attacked me on social media - Wasim Akram-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'I criticised Md. Rizwan, people attacked me on social media' - Wasim Akram

    Kpop Happy birthday RM Did you know BTS RM was once Runch Randa an underground rapper drb

    Did you know BTS’ RM was once ‘Runch Randa’, an underground rapper?

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz ousts Casper Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world number 1, fans celebrate-ayh

    US Open 2022: Alcaraz ousts Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world No.1

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conduct raids across north India to crackdown on gangsters AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conduct raids across north India to crackdown on gangsters

    Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

    Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon