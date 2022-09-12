5 top destinations for paragliding in India

For all the adventure junkies out there, if you are one of those who want to try their hand at paragliding, here are five of the most preferred destinations in Indore for the adventure sport. Along with the destination, detail regarding the best season to visit as well as the fees for the sport has also been included in the article.

If you are an adventure junkie wanting to try something new and do not have the fear of heights, paragliding is something that will interest you. There are many adventure sports that have made a beeline in recent years, and paragliding is certainly one of them. It brings a whole lot of thrill and adrenaline rush with it and is one of the favourite adventure sports of the youth. So, if you too are excited about giving a shot at paragliding, here are the top five destinations in India where you can consider going for a thrilling experience of the adventure sport.

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh: There are many hill stations and tourist places in Himachal Pradesh but if you want to do paragliding then go to Bir Billing. This place is considered to be the aptest for paragliding. You can enjoy short, medium and long flying sessions here. Bir is the take-off point for paragliding and Billing is the landing site. The distance between the two is about 14 kilometres. The best time for paragliding here is from October to June, and they can be anything from around Rs 3500 to Rs 5500.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: You can also experience paragliding in Nainital, Uttarakhand. For paragliding, you can visit Nainital at any time of the year except for the monsoon season. The paragliding fee in Nainital is around Rs 1500 to Rs 5000.

Panchgani, Maharashtra: Panchgani is one of the best places for paragliding. Seeing the plains, greenery and beautiful hills from the sky will give you a beautiful experience. The best time for paragliding in Panchgani is between November to February. Panchgani has several take-off points for paragliding, such as Khingar, Bhilar and Tapola.

Shillong, Meghalaya: Shillong is one of the most beautiful tourist places in India. Paragliding will be a fun activity to see the spectacular bird’s eye view of Shillong. Here you can go paragliding up to an altitude of 700 meters. Summer is the best time to enjoy paragliding in Shillong.

Gangtok, Sikkim: If you are visiting Gangtok, then paragliding should definitely be on your list of to-do things. The fee for paragliding in Gangtok is Rs 1800. The summer season is considered to be the best time for paragliding in Gangtok.