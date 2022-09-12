Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks'

    According to a recent study, people with blood groups A, B and AB are at a higher risk of a heart attack. Read to learn more 

    Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks' RBA
    A, B, AB, and O are the four categories into which blood types are divided. Based on how many antigens are present or missing in the blood, these four blood categories differ from one another. The "Rh factor" antigen, which determines whether there is a "+" or "-" subcategory, is present or absent. For instance, if a person has blood group A and the Rh factor, they have blood type A positivity.

    A recent study found that those with blood types A, B, and AB are more likely to experience a heart attack. According to research in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, persons with blood types A or B have an overall 8% greater chance of having a heart attack than people with blood types O. The conclusion was reached after a 4 lakh-person analysis.

    In 2017, the European Society of Cardiology conducted research that included a comparable analysis of more than 13.6 lakh participants. The study's findings showed that, compared to those with an O blood group, those with non-O blood types had a 9% greater risk of coronary and cardiovascular events.

    According to the study, those with blood type B had a 15% greater chance of having a heart attack than those with blood type O. The blood group A population was at the greatest risk. Compared to O- type individuals, those with this blood group had an 11% increased risk of heart attack and failure.

    The higher vulnerability to blood clots was cited as the cause of the increased risk in all blood types except O-. It was shown that those with blood types A and B had a 44% greater risk of blood clots than those with blood types O-. Von Willebrand factor (VWF), a blood clotting protein, was more prevalent in non-O blood types. The protein has thrombotic properties.
     

