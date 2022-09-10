Know the benefits of using rice water on the face? Here’s how you should use it

If you want glowing and wrinkle-free skin, start applying rice water to your skin. The starch that rice releases upon boiling, as many anti-ageing benefits. Here is how you can make a face pack using rice water.

Wrinkles are a sign of ageing, and they may also happen to you early in life, provided you don’t take good care of your skin. If you have crossed the big 30 and have started to face skin issues such as loose skin and wrinkles, then rice water will come in handy for you. Rice water, which is often mentioned in Korean beauty secrets, makes the skin glow as well as helps in tightening it.

Often people cook rice and throw away its starch. But this starch can be very effective for the skin. Not many are aware that the starch that rice excretes, has tremendous anti-ageing properties.

How to use rice water: A face pack made of rice water can be prepared and applied to the face. For this, you will need one spoon of rice starch, egg white and a pinch of turmeric.

How to make the face pack: Rice water is nothing but the excess water that we generally throw away after boiling rice. Instead of throwing the entire water, keep one spoon of rice water separate in a bowl. Then, in that, add egg-whit and turmeric powder. Mix all these ingredients together. Now, simply apply this pack to the face and let it dry.

Once the pack dries, make sure that you are not doing any facial movements such as talking, frowning, or smiling. Doing these movements would leave a mark on the face which will eventually increase the chances of wrinkles. Once completely dry, wash it off with normal water. If you do not want to make a pack with eggs, then simply add lemon juice to the starch and apply it to the face. It also gives an instant glow to the face.