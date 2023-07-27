Monsoons call for cosy evenings and delightful snacks to accompany the rainy ambience. Indulging in tangy and crunchy dry snacks can add a burst of flavour to your monsoon experience. Moving away from traditional snacks, here are 5 popular dry snacks to elevate your monsoons.

As the raindrops dance outside, there's no better way to enhance the monsoon charm than with a delightful selection of tangy and crunchy dry snacks. These savoury treats not only complement the cosy weather but also add a burst of flavour to your palate. Join us on a delectable journey as we unveil five popular tangy dry snacks that will elevate your monsoon experience.

Embrace the monsoon magic with these lip-smacking tangy dry snacks, adding a zesty twist to your rainy season and creating memories to savour for years to come.

Here are five popular tangy dry snacks that will elevate your rainy season:

1. Spicy Masala Peanuts:

Roasted peanuts coated in a flavorful mix of spices, perfect for satisfying your tangy cravings.

2. Aloo Bhujia:

Crisp potato strands seasoned with spices, Aloo Bhujia is a classic Indian snack loved by all.

3. Chakli:

Also known as Murukku, Chakli is a savoury and tangy spiral-shaped snack made from rice flour and spices.

4. Khatta Meetha:

A delightful mix of sweet and tangy flavours, Khatta Meetha is a blend of crunchy dried fruits, nuts, and spices.

5. Dried Mango Slices:

Sweet and tangy dried mango slices, also known as Amchur, are a popular monsoon snack.

