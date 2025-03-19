Lifestyle
Summer in India demands moisturizers that are lightweight, non-greasy, and hydrating to combat the heat and humidity.
Here are seven of the best moisturizers to keep your skin fresh, hydrated, and glowing this season.
A gentle, hypoallergenic cream suitable for sensitive skin, offering deep hydration without clogging pores.
A lightweight gel with hyaluronic acid that provides 72-hour hydration and a refreshing feel.
Packed with antioxidants, this oil-free moisturizer brightens skin and reduces dullness.
Infused with natural ingredients like saffron and sandalwood, it nourishes and rejuvenates the skin.
Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, this moisturizer controls shine while keeping skin hydrated.
Repairs the skin barrier and provides long-lasting hydration for normal to dry skin.
A gel-cream that enhances radiance and hydration with the power of vitamin C.
