Summer skincare

Summer in India demands moisturizers that are lightweight, non-greasy, and hydrating to combat the heat and humidity. 

7 lightweight moisturizers

Here are seven of the best moisturizers to keep your skin fresh, hydrated, and glowing this season. 

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream:

A gentle, hypoallergenic cream suitable for sensitive skin, offering deep hydration without clogging pores.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel:

A lightweight gel with hyaluronic acid that provides 72-hour hydration and a refreshing feel.

 

 

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Moisturizer:

Packed with antioxidants, this oil-free moisturizer brightens skin and reduces dullness.

 

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Face Cream:

Infused with natural ingredients like saffron and sandalwood, it nourishes and rejuvenates the skin.

 

Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer:

Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, this moisturizer controls shine while keeping skin hydrated.

 

RE' EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer:

Repairs the skin barrier and provides long-lasting hydration for normal to dry skin.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer:

A gel-cream that enhances radiance and hydration with the power of vitamin C.

