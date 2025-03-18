Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry

Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned expert in gut health, has shared six transformative tips to improve your gut health and overall well-being. Here's a summary of his advice for better health with simple changes in lifestyle. 

 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Gut health is crucial for our overall well-being, and people often tend to ignore this factor in their lifestyle. While the taste of food is important, people do not often think of the consequences of those foods. A lot of celebrities and influencers are bringing awareness to gut health and its importance. Celebrity doctor, Dr. Steven Gundry, who is an expert in gut health, has shared 6 effective tips to care for gut health and overall well-being.

6 proven tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry:

1. Avoid High-Lectin Foods

He advises people to avoid lectin foods. Lectin is found in specific plants like legumes, nightshades, and soy. This can be harmful to your gut lining. So, it is beneficial if you can limit the intake of these foods to prevent internal inflammation and digestive issues.

2. Incorporate Fermented Foods

A popular and reliable piece of advice for gut health that has come down through the ages is 'fermented food.' This fermented food consists of probiotics, which promote healthy gut microbes. These are very helpful in good digestion and overall gut health management.

3. Practice Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is often mistaken for starving yourself. But it's not that. This concept is about giving your body the time it needs to reboot and boost cell energy and extend your life span as your body has enough time to repair.

ALSO READ: Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet

4. Focus on Nutrient-Dense Foods

Modern diets often include processed foods with added sugars. These foods lack essential nutrients for the boy. He advises everyone to prioritize naturally grown food that has nutrients to support your gut health.

5. Use Healthy Fats

Fats are often mistaken for the term 'unhealthy.' But he highlights the importance of healthy fats to our body that we can gain from olive oil and avocados. They are beneficial for gut health and provide essential nutrients to maintain a balanced diet.

6. Minimize Stress

Another common factor for gut health issues is the stress. Stress can have a negative impact on gut health, and Dr. Gundry encourages people to adapt to stress management techniques like mindfulness and relaxation.

ALSO READ: Trouble with Constipation? Eat THIS fruit daily for relief

