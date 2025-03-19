user
UP SHOCKER: Merchant Navy employee stabbed to death, body hidden in cement drum by wife and lover; arrested

Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy employee, was brutally murdered by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover in UP. The accused allegedly killed Saurabh, dismembered his body, and hid the remains in a cement-sealed drum.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 8:37 AM IST

Meerut: A woman and her partner have been accused of murdering her husband, dismembering his body, and concealing the remains in a cement-filled drum, according to police reports on Tuesday. Authorities recovered the body and took both suspects into custody.

The crime occurred in Indira Nagar, where Saurabh Rajput, a 29-year-old merchant navy officer, had been reported missing since March 4. Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh.

Police arrest the victim's wife and her lover following suspicion and later admitting to the crime

Acting on suspicion, the police took Saurabh Rajput’s wife, Muskan (27), and her alleged lover, Sahil (25), into custody for questioning, according to ASP Singh.
During questioning, both Muskan and Sahil admitted to fatally stabbing Saurabh Rajput on March 4. After the murder, they dismembered his body, placed the parts inside a drum, and sealed it with cement, according to authorities.

The remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an FIR has been filed following a complaint from Saurabh’s family. His relatives also claimed that Muskan tried to deceive them by sending text messages from Saurabh’s mobile phone to give the impression that he was still alive.

Following the murder, Muskan and Sahil reportedly went on a trip to a hill station together.

According to police, Saurabh, a resident of Indiranagar Phase 2 in Brahmpuri, had married Muskan Rastogi from Gauripura in a love marriage back in 2016. Their union was not accepted by both families, which prompted the couple to move out and live independently. They were residing in a rented accommodation in Indiranagar Phase 1 along with their three-year-old daughter, officials said.

