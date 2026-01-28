Struggling with kids' lunch box ideas? Discover 5 easy, protein-rich chilla recipes (Besan, Moong Dal, Oats, Paneer, Ragi) to pack a healthy and tasty meal for your child every school day. Perfect for picky eaters!

Healthy Chilla For Kids: Exams or exam preparations have started in almost every school. In such a situation, to keep children concentrated, it is most important to feed them healthy and nutritious food. But when it comes to children's tiffins, mothers get very worried about what healthy and tasty food to give them that they will eat and also get all the nutrients? So today, we are telling you about five healthy chilla recipes for kids' lunch boxes that are easy to make and are packed with protein.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Besan Chilla

Besan chilla is the quickest and easiest chilla to make, which kids also love. To make it, prepare a batter by adding a little yogurt to gram flour (besan). Add grated carrots, bottle gourd, onions, coriander, and chili to prepare the batter. Make thin vegetable chillas on a dosa tawa. This chilla is rich in protein and fiber, which gives children energy for a long time.

Moong Dal Chilla

Moong dal chilla is also a protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe. To make it, grind soaked moong dal and mix in a little cumin and salt. You can also add some vegetables or paneer if you like. Make small chillas from it. This chilla is easy to digest and keeps the child's stomach light.

Oats Chilla

Usually, kids make a face just by looking at oats, but if you make them oats chilla, they will eat it with delight. For this, lightly dry roast rolled oats and grind them in a mixer. Now, add yogurt, onion, capsicum, or vegetables of your choice to this powder and make chillas. This chilla helps in weight control and is rich in fiber, which keeps children's stomachs full for a long time.

Paneer Chilla

Paneer chilla is also a protein-packed healthy recipe for kids. You can use gram flour (besan) or semolina (suji) for its batter. Make a batter by adding yogurt. Spread it on the tawa, and when it's cooked on one side, add grated paneer, roll it up, and give it to the kids in their tiffin. This chilla is rich in calcium and protein, which also strengthens children's bones.

Ragi Chilla

We all know how beneficial it is to eat ragi. But children are not at all ready to eat ragi. If you make them a chilla from ragi flour, they will eat it in a jiffy. For this, mix yogurt and water with ragi flour to prepare a batter. Add vegetables of your choice. Make a chilla from it; this chilla is rich in iron and calcium, which helps in the overall growth of children.