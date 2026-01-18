Due to its high glycemic index (GI), white rice can cause rapid blood sugar spikes, making it less ideal for diabetics. Healthier alternatives include brown, red, wild, black, and basmati rice.

These options are richer in fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients, and digest more slowly, helping maintain steadier glucose levels and support overall metabolic health.

Brown Rice: Brown rice retains its bran and germ, making it richer in fibre than white rice. The higher fibre content slows digestion, helping prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar and keeping you full for longer.

Red Rice: Red rice contains antioxidants like anthocyanins along with good amounts of fibre and minerals. Its lower glycaemic index helps regulate blood glucose levels while also supporting heart health.

Wild Rice: Wild rice is technically a grass but is packed with protein, fibre and essential nutrients. It digests slowly, making it an excellent choice for diabetics looking to maintain stable blood sugar and improve satiety.

Black Rice: Black rice is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that support metabolic health. Its fibre content helps control glucose absorption and may also benefit gut health.

Basmati Rice: Basmati rice has a lower glycaemic index compared to regular white rice, especially when consumed in its brown form. Its slow-digesting carbohydrates help manage blood sugar while still allowing diabetics to enjoy rice in moderation.