Is Leftover Rice Safe to Eat? How Long It Lasts in the Fridge and Storage Tips
How long does it stay fresh?
Rice is a staple in South Indian homes, so leftovers are common. Many people refrigerate it for the next day, but it's crucial to know how long it actually stays fresh.
How many days can you store it?
Storing rice too long in the fridge can cause bacterial growth, leading to food poisoning. This guide explains how long to store it, safe methods, and what to check before eating.
Plain Rice
Plain cooked rice stored in the fridge should be eaten within 24-48 hours. With no other ingredients mixed in, it's generally safe to consume for up to two days.
Rice with Vegetables and Spices
Rice with veggies and spices should be eaten within 24 hours. The added ingredients spoil faster, so it's best to finish it the same day it's made to avoid spoilage.
Rice Mixed with Curd and Milk
Don't store rice mixed with curd or milk for more than 12-24 hours as it spoils fast. If it develops a strange smell, it's a clear sign that you shouldn't eat it.
How to tell if rice has gone bad?
- Don't eat rice if it has:
- A strange or sour smell.
- A sticky or wet texture.
- A change in taste.
- White/green spots. Eating it can cause food poisoning.
