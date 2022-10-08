Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle

    A dog is a man's best friend. In this selfish world, they are the only ones who think selflessly. They also bring a lot of positive changes in your life; read on to find out. 

    5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The bond between a man and his loyal companion is unbreakable. Spending time with your pet dog has impressive health benefits, proven scientifically. We are not just talking about your physical health but also your mental well-being. Those who own pet dogs will quickly tell you how their little pooch always manages to cheer them up. Keeping a pet can help your health and help you lead a better lifestyle. If you want to know more about this, then keep on reading. Here are some of the top reasons.

    ALSO READ: 5 habits that can help improve your brain health 

    They Provide Companionship: Dogs will always be there for you even when people can't. They provide you with company and offer unconditional love, cuddles, and more. Isolation can be terrible and may also lead to depression and loneliness, but not when you have a pet pooch by your side.

    Lots of Exercising: It is well known that dogs should be taken for a walk regularly. You can also include little hikes or runs that are great for your health. They will also burn calories. Your daily exercise requirements can also be helpful for your dog. This daily run can be beneficial for both you and your dog.

    It helps You in Socializing: When you go on walks, hikes, or in a park, dog owners usually halt and chat with others. Also, pet owners meet new people through pet shops, clubs, and training sessions. So we can tell dogs can also help you have a better social life.

     Comfort during Crisis: A pet dog can offer you the best comfort and love when you need it the most. This can be helpful in your psychological recovery. They can help you develop greater awareness about things and a better sense of enjoying the present. 

    Help in Following a Routine: Dogs need a regular feeding and exercise routine for their health. Maintaining a routine for them also keeps you in check. It will ensure a balance between work and personal life. While caring for them, you will also follow a timed routine.

    ALSO READ: Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 8 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 8, 2022: Be careful Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for October 8 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 8, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow sur

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow

    5 habits that can help improve your brain health sur

    5 habits that can help improve your brain health

    Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes sur

    Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes

    Recent Stories

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 8 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 8, 2022: Be careful Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for October 8 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 8, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Vande Bharat Express hits cow in Gujarat; collision with cattle unavoidable, says Railway Minister - adt

    Vande Bharat Express hits cow in Gujarat; collision with cattle unavoidable, says Railway Minister

    ED action in money laundering case against Amnesty India; agency attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

    ED action in money laundering case against Amnesty India; agency attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released; know step-by-step process to download it - adt

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released; know step-by-step process to download it

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon