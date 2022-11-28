4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain

All yoga postures are healthy for us, but certain of them are especially made to support excellent joint health and pain-free movement.

Older people frequently have joint pain, and now that winter has arrived, the discomfort is likely to grow. However, if individuals lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle that includes a suitable diet, frequent exercise, and a few other steps, this problem may be avoided. Yoga may be quite helpful for those with joint discomfort, just like exercise can. It provides several health advantages, including enhanced blood circulation, greater flexibility, and quicker injury recovery.

Every yoga practise is beneficial to us, but some poses are designed particularly to improve joint health and enable pain-free movement. Let's look at them right now.

Bridge Pose

The bridge position might be helpful for those with osteoporosis since it strengthens the knee joints. Start by lying on your yoga mat, bending your knees, and putting your feet on the ground. Slowly raise your body while squeezing the mat with your arms, shoulders, head, and neck.

Warrior Pose

Stand upright with your legs spread wide to strike the warrior position. The warrior posture, which involves raising your shoulders and bending your knees, helps to strengthen your knee joints and enhance balance. Lifting one of the legs off the floor such that the knee forms a 90-degree angle is another variation of the warrior stance. The knee gets strengthened as a result.

Bound Angle Pose

Your hip joint will benefit from this position. To do Bound Angle Pose properly, you should sit on a mat, bend your knees, and bring the soles of your feet together. As much as you can, tuck the heels of your feet into your pelvis. One to five minutes should be spent in this position at a time.



Forward Fold

For those with tight muscles, this workout is fantastic. Compared to other positions, it demands less flexibility, and depending on one's degree of skill, it may be modified in many different ways. Bring your hips forward and bend your body to perform this position. Allow your head to droop for a while. Your hips and knees will become stronger during the forward fold, and your leg flexibility will also increase.