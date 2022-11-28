Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain

    All yoga postures are healthy for us, but certain of them are especially made to support excellent joint health and pain-free movement.

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Older people frequently have joint pain, and now that winter has arrived, the discomfort is likely to grow. However, if individuals lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle that includes a suitable diet, frequent exercise, and a few other steps, this problem may be avoided. Yoga may be quite helpful for those with joint discomfort, just like exercise can. It provides several health advantages, including enhanced blood circulation, greater flexibility, and quicker injury recovery.

    Every yoga practise is beneficial to us, but some poses are designed particularly to improve joint health and enable pain-free movement. Let's look at them right now.

    Bridge Pose
    The bridge position might be helpful for those with osteoporosis since it strengthens the knee joints. Start by lying on your yoga mat, bending your knees, and putting your feet on the ground. Slowly raise your body while squeezing the mat with your arms, shoulders, head, and neck.

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain RBA

    Warrior Pose
    Stand upright with your legs spread wide to strike the warrior position. The warrior posture, which involves raising your shoulders and bending your knees, helps to strengthen your knee joints and enhance balance. Lifting one of the legs off the floor such that the knee forms a 90-degree angle is another variation of the warrior stance. The knee gets strengthened as a result.

    Bound Angle Pose
    Your hip joint will benefit from this position. To do Bound Angle Pose properly, you should sit on a mat, bend your knees, and bring the soles of your feet together. As much as you can, tuck the heels of your feet into your pelvis. One to five minutes should be spent in this position at a time.

    Forward Fold
    For those with tight muscles, this workout is fantastic. Compared to other positions, it demands less flexibility, and depending on one's degree of skill, it may be modified in many different ways. Bring your hips forward and bend your body to perform this position. Allow your head to droop for a while. Your hips and knees will become stronger during the forward fold, and your leg flexibility will also increase.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4

    Daily Horoscope for November 28 2022 Aries Cancer Sagittarius Taurus Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 28, 2022: Great day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for November 28 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw against Spain-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon