Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    2024's travel buzz: Where are Indians jetting off next year? Hint: It's not Thailand

    Highlighting Nice in France as a potential great-value destination, airfares have experienced a significant 39% reduction from India over the past year, marking the most substantial drop among popular global destinations.

    2024 travel buzz: Where are Indians jetting off next year? Hint: It's not Thailand AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    The travel landscape in 2023 witnessed a remarkable surge in enthusiasm among various segments of Indian travelers, and projections from Skyscanner indicate a continuation of this trend into the upcoming year, 2024.

    According to reports, Skyscanner's data underscored a robust jump among Indian travelers towards short-haul journeys, prominently favoring nearby cities. The high search volume for Krabi and Mahe Island notably reflects a tendency for destinations offering relaxation and abundant sunshine.

    'Extremism shouldn't be given space': EAM S Jaishankar on temple vandalism in US

    Interestingly, the allure of far-flung locales like Osaka and Auckland has also captivated travelers, indicating an evolving appetite for diverse and distinctive experiences.

    According to a report from Livemint, the recent top searches reveal an intriguing travel pattern, showcasing substantial spikes in interest:

    Da Nang, Vietnam: +1141%
    Almaty, Kazakhstan: +501%
    Baku, Azerbaijan: +438%
    Osaka, Japan: +435%
    Hanoi, Vietnam: +396%
    Krabi, Thailand: +390%
    Budapest, Hungary: +371%
    Mahe Island, Seychelles: +356%
    Auckland, New Zealand: +329%
    Vienna, Austria: +316%

    For Indian travelers, it is reportedly said that certain factors weigh significantly in holiday destination choices. Food (71%), culture (65%), and weather (65%) are pivotal determinants, with activities such as shopping, historical tours, and indulging in local cuisine emerging as top cultural pursuits.

    Additionally, the value proposition continues to be influential, with flight costs (26%) and attractions (18%) playing pivotal roles in shaping destination decisions.

    Using child soldiers in war? Hamas terrorist reveals how children transferred explosives in Gaza (WATCH)

    In a report, Skyscanner's Travel Trends and Destination Expert, Mohit Joshi said that he  expects a sustained momentum, with 86% of Indian travelers aiming to maintain or increase their overseas trips in 2024 compared to 2023.

    Highlighting Nice in France as a potential great-value destination, airfares have experienced a significant 39% reduction from India over the past year, marking the most substantial drop among popular global destinations.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 23, 2023: Be cautious Aries, good day for Cancer & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 23, 2023: Be cautious Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 22, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 22, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for December 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bangalore to Kerala-7 places to enjoy Christmas in South India RBA EAI

    Bangalore to Kerala-7 places to enjoy Christmas in South India

    New Year 2024: 7 reasons we struggle with new year resolutions SHG

    New Year 2024: 7 reasons we struggle with new year resolutions

    Planning a boozy house party in Noida? license required or face fines! AJR

    Planning a boozy house party in Noida? license required or face fines!

    Christmas 2023: 7 unique DIY Christmas tree decoration tips and ideas SHG

    Christmas 2023: 7 unique DIY Christmas tree decoration tips and ideas

    Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff breakup: Has Suniel Shetty's son ended his 11-year relationship? Read details RBA

    Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff breakup: Has Suniel Shetty's son ended his 11-year relationship? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon