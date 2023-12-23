Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Extremism shouldn't be given space': EAM S Jaishankar on temple vandalism in US

    The defacement occurred at the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California, where the temple's exterior walls were marked with graffiti bearing anti-India sentiments, pro-Khalistani slogans, and references to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a deceased Khalistani terrorist.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    In the wake of a troubling incident involving the defacement of a Hindu temple in the United States, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Saturday (December 23) strongly denounced the act, emphasizing the urgency of countering extremist ideologies that attempt to find a foothold beyond national borders.

    Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar expressed his dismay and said, "Extremists, separatists, and similar anti-India elements should not be permitted to gain traction beyond our borders. Our Consulate swiftly reported the incident to local authorities, initiating an ongoing inquiry."

    The defacement occurred at the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California, where the temple's exterior walls were marked with graffiti bearing anti-India sentiments, pro-Khalistani slogans, and references to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a deceased Khalistani terrorist.

    Addressing this disturbing incident, the Hindu American Foundation highlighted the deliberate mention of Bhindranwale as a tactic to instill fear and anxiety among worshippers. This deliberate targeting aligns with the California definition of a hate crime, aiming to create a climate of intimidation.

    In response to this reprehensible act, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco denounced the vandalism, emphasizing its profound impact on the sentiments of the Indian community. The Consulate General issued an official statement, urging prompt action and a thorough investigation by US authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

    This incident has triggered a wave of concern among Indian communities abroad, with calls for solidarity and swift corrective measures to safeguard religious spaces from such intolerant and divisive actions. The defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir is not just an act of vandalism but an assault on the cultural and religious fabric, deeply affecting the sentiments of worshippers and the larger Indian diaspora.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
