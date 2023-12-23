Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Using child soldiers in war? Hamas terrorist reveals how children transferred explosives in Gaza (WATCH)

    Using child soldiers in war? Hamas terrorist revels how children transferred explosives in Gaza (WATCH) AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    In what comes as a shocking development, a video of an alleged captured Hamas terrorist is making rounds on social media, where he revealed how Palestinian children are used to transfer explosives within Gaza.

    The video also revealed that the children were given explosives in a plastic bag and were made to place them at certain houses and come back. One can only guess how many died in the process. It can be seen that using children as soldiers is a war crime.

    Hindu temple vandalized in California, sparks outrage: Pro-Khalistani graffiti defaces Swaminarayan Mandir

    Meanwhile, Friday marked another day of intense clashes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with little progress made in ceasefire negotiations. Despite Hamas's push for a permanent cessation of hostilities, Israel dismissed these demands, standing firm on its stance.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reiterated that the conflict would persist until Hamas was entirely dismantled and hostages were safely released. He made it clear that Hamas had a choice: either surrender or face the consequences, emphasizing that they were left with no other options.

    'Turned states into personal ATMs...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over K'taka CM's 'luxury flight'

    A senior official had said that Israel was ready to discuss the next stages for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Earlier, Hamas had released as many as 105 hostages and Israel freed 240 Palestinian prisoners during a week-long ceasefire.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
