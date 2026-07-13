Concrete blocks on the Amballur underpass in Thrissur are dangerously loose. With heavy rains, locals fear the structure could collapse under traffic. They say authorities have ignored their repeated complaints about the issue.

Thrissur: There's a major safety scare on the National Highway in Thrissur, where concrete blocks on the side wall of the Amballur underpass have come loose. A block at the very bottom of the wall, right in front of the Amballur bus shelter on the road to Thrissur, is now jutting out dangerously.

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With the monsoon getting stronger, rainwater is seeping through the gaps between these blocks. Locals are terrified. They are worried that the loose base could give way and the whole structure could collapse when heavy vehicles pass over it. Residents say they have complained to the National Highway Project Director several times, but they allege that no action has been taken.

This isn't the first time this project has faced controversy. Earlier, a pit dug for the underpass pillars at Amballur Centre had to be filled up and then re-dug, which caused a big stir. Even back then, there were allegations that the construction was started on loose soil without proper strength tests.

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The Amballur junction is one of eleven spots that the National Highway Authority itself had declared a 'black spot' due to frequent accidents. The underpass is now complete and has been unofficially opened for traffic.

The construction was originally given to PST Engineering and Construction, a company based in Namakkal Nallipalayam, Tamil Nadu. However, the company couldn't finish the work on time, and the National Highway Authority did not include them in future contracts. The contracts for the newer flyovers at Pudukkad, Marathakkara, and Nadathara were then given to Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd., a company based in Haryana.

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People's fears are not baseless. Recent incidents where flyovers collapsed during construction in Alappuzha, Kannur, and Kozhikode have left locals and commuters extremely anxious. What's making things worse is the lack of communication. The only way to complain about construction flaws or get updates is to contact the National Highway Authority office in Palakkad's Chandranagar. But people allege that they are unable to get in touch with the officials directly.