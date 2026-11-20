A youth was attacked and robbed of Rs 9.90 lakh by a four-member gang after withdrawing cash from a bank in Nilambur. The incident took place in broad daylight, while the public watched helplessly.

Malappuram: A youth who stepped out of a bank after withdrawing cash was attacked and robbed of Rs 9.90 lakh by a four-member gang. Faisal, a native of Kalikav Anchavadi, lost the cash. The incident occurred shortly after he withdrew cash from the Bank of Baroda branch in Nilambur. The shocking robbery took place on yesterday evening.

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Faisal was intercepted on his way by a gang that followed him after he exited the bank. The youth was overpowered, and the bag containing cash was snatched. The incident happened right in front of the public and passersby. In the unexpected attack, Faisal had no chance to defend himself. Though he tried to stop the attackers, the gang swiftly fled with the money.

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Nilambur police reached the spot and conducted an inspection. An investigation has begun based on the youth's complaint. The police are trying to identify the four people who carried out the robbery. Visuals from CCTV cameras installed at nearby shops and establishments are being examined to track down the culprits.

Since the attack occurred immediately after he exited the bank, there is suspicion of a well-planned robbery. Police are checking if the attackers got prior information about Faisal withdrawing cash, and if anyone passed information from inside or outside the bank. Investigations are also focused on the vehicle used by the culprits. Police inspections have been stepped up in Nilambur and nearby areas to catch the accused. The daylight robbery has caused concern among local residents and traders, raising questions about the safety of those carrying large amounts of cash from banks.