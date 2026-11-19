The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-650 draw of Thursday 19th November 2026. All ticket holders in the state can now go and check their numbers to see if they have won one of the cash prizes (including the Rs 1 crore first prize).
The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-650 draw of Thursday 19th November 2026. All ticket holders in the state can now go and check their numbers to see if they have won one of the cash prizes (including the Rs 1 crore first prize).
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-650 Result Today, November 19: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
The Karunya Plus KN-650 draw took place at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram) at 3pm. There are quite a few prize categories so there's loads of scope for people to win.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-650 Result Today, November 19: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-650 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – PS554896
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 554896
2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – PO325992
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – PP557100
4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0913, 1328, 1495, 2689, 2925, 3014, 3910, 4019, 4150, 4661, 4795, 7730, 7882, 7978, 8659, 9068, 9733, 9964, 9973
5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 2045, 2904, 4320, 4604, 7635, 9963
6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0007, 0054, 1229, 1261, 1650, 1968, 2342, 3152, 3803, 4111, 4546, 4758, 4990, 5249, 5250, 6232, 6425, 6560, 6610, 7074, 7751, 8761, 9072, 9644, 9824
7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA
The Karunya Plus is one of the popular weekly lotteries in Kerala, run by the State Lottery Department every Thursday. Ticket price is Rs 50.
How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money
Winners must cross check their tickets against the official Kerala Lottery results published by the Department. The original winning ticket along with the requisite documents must be submitted to the authorised lottery office within the stipulated time. The ticket must be signed on the reverse and the winner must follow the prescribed claim procedure.
Participants are advised to cross-check all the winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette prior to making any claim. The results published are to be treated as provisional until they have been confirmed through the department's own records.
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