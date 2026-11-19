The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-650 draw of Thursday 19th November 2026. All ticket holders in the state can now go and check their numbers to see if they have won one of the cash prizes (including the Rs 1 crore first prize).

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-650 draw of Thursday 19th November 2026. All ticket holders in the state can now go and check their numbers to see if they have won one of the cash prizes (including the Rs 1 crore first prize).



Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-650 Result Today, November 19: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The Karunya Plus KN-650 draw took place at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram) at 3pm. There are quite a few prize categories so there's loads of scope for people to win.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-650 Result Today, November 19: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-650 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – PS554896

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 554896

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – PO325992

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – PP557100

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0913, 1328, 1495, 2689, 2925, 3014, 3910, 4019, 4150, 4661, 4795, 7730, 7882, 7978, 8659, 9068, 9733, 9964, 9973

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 2045, 2904, 4320, 4604, 7635, 9963

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0007, 0054, 1229, 1261, 1650, 1968, 2342, 3152, 3803, 4111, 4546, 4758, 4990, 5249, 5250, 6232, 6425, 6560, 6610, 7074, 7751, 8761, 9072, 9644, 9824

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The Karunya Plus is one of the popular weekly lotteries in Kerala, run by the State Lottery Department every Thursday. Ticket price is Rs 50.

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

Winners must cross check their tickets against the official Kerala Lottery results published by the Department. The original winning ticket along with the requisite documents must be submitted to the authorised lottery office within the stipulated time. The ticket must be signed on the reverse and the winner must follow the prescribed claim procedure.

Participants are advised to cross-check all the winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette prior to making any claim. The results published are to be treated as provisional until they have been confirmed through the department's own records.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 18/11/2026: DhanaLekshmi DL-78 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner