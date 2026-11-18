An unknown animal attacked and killed a pet dog kept in a cage at Vazhikkadavu in Malappuram. Forest department officials suspect the animal to be a leopard cat. The department has installed surveillance cameras and intensified night patrolling in the area.

Malappuram: An unidentified animal attacked and killed a pet dog that was kept inside a cage at Manimooli Randampadam in Vazhikkadavu. The dog belonged to Kallukulathil Kunjamma Thomas. The animal broke the wire mesh cage, entered inside, and attacked the dog. The dog's body was covered with bite marks. The incident came to light when the owner checked the cage in the morning. Just two weeks ago, the same dog was seriously injured in an attack by an unknown animal.

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The dog was recovering after receiving treatment when the second attack occurred. Following the incident, a team of forest officials led by Vazhikkadavu Range Forest Officer P Vimal reached the spot and conducted an inspection. Based on the footprints found in the area and the behavior of the animal, the preliminary assessment is that it was not a leopard. Forest officials suspect it could be a leopard cat, which belongs to the feline family. It is a small wild animal that resembles a leopard.

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Earlier, there were complaints of an unknown animal catching ducks and chickens in Randampadam. Following this, surveillance cameras were installed in the area for about two weeks, but no wild animals were detected. A few months ago, a youth met with an accident after an unknown animal jumped in front of his bike. An inspection conducted at that time confirmed the footprints of a leopard cat.

In the wake of the fresh incident, the forest department has intensified surveillance in the area. Surveillance cameras have been installed at four locations. Night patrolling by the Rapid Response Team and forest guards will also be intensified. Forest officials and people's representatives visited the area and reviewed the situation.