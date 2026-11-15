A viral video from Gujarat's Gir National Park shows men on motorcycles, reportedly forest staff, repeatedly circling a male Asiatic lion and blocking its path. The footage has sparked concerns over wildlife safety and conservation protocols.

A concerning video from Gujarat's Gir National Park has gone viral, showing men who appear to be forest department staff on motorcycles dangerously approaching a male Asiatic lion and repeatedly blocking its path. The footage captures the riders manoeuvring in front of and around the lion on a dirt track, seemingly preventing the animal from moving freely. The incident has sparked concerns over wildlife safety and the risks associated with disturbing animals in their natural habitat. The close interaction has also raised questions about whether proper precautions were followed while handling the situation.

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Riders Circle Lion At Extremely Close Range

In the viral footage, the motorcycle riders can be seen repeatedly moving around the lion, maintaining an extremely close distance as the animal walks along the track. Their movements appear to obstruct the lion's path, potentially leaving it with limited space to move freely. While Asiatic lions in Gir are known to be relatively habituated to the presence of humans and vehicles, their tolerance should not be mistaken for an absence of danger. Wild animals can react unpredictably when threatened, cornered or disturbed, making such close encounters potentially dangerous for both people and wildlife.

Viral Footage Raises Questions Over Wildlife Protocols

The video has drawn attention to the importance of following wildlife protection guidelines and maintaining appropriate distances from animals in their natural surroundings. Conservation practices generally emphasise minimising disturbance and allowing wild animals sufficient space to move without interference. The apparent behaviour in the footage has raised questions about whether established safety protocols were followed, particularly if the individuals involved were forest personnel. Such interactions can increase stress for animals and expose people to unnecessary risks. The incident has also highlighted the importance of responsible wildlife management, ensuring that human presence does not interfere with the natural behaviour of animals in protected areas like Gir National Park.