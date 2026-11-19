The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the Karunya Plus KN-650 results on Thursday. As normal the entire state of Kerala is on the edge of their seats in the run up to the draw which has a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw will be at 3pm and the full set of winning numbers will be out later that day.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (Nov 19, 2026): The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the Karunya Plus KN-650 results on Thursday. As normal the entire state of Kerala is on the edge of their seats in the run up to the draw which has a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw will be at 3pm and the full set of winning numbers will be out later that day.

The Karunya Plus is one of the popular weekly lotteries run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The KN-650 draw has a number of prize categories so there are quite a few ways in which you can win cash.

1st prize: Rs 1 crore; 2nd prize: Rs 30 lakh; 3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh. There is a consolation prize of Rs 5,000. Other prizes are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

The Karunya Plus draw is every Thursday and tickets are available through the authorised lottery agents all over Kerala. Each ticket is priced at Rs 50.

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Participants can go and check the Karunya Plus KN-650 winning numbers (including the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners) once the results are announced. The full results will also show the winning numbers for the other prize categories.

Lottery players must check their ticket numbers against the official results released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The original ticket must be retained, and the correct procedure followed to claim the prize.

The results can be checked out via the official Kerala Lottery website and the Kerala Government Gazette. Anyone claiming a prize should verify the draw number, the ticket series and the winning numbers very carefully.

Keep an eye out for the full Karunya Plus KN-650 Kerala Lottery Result 2026 with the full list of winning numbers and the winning tickets.

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