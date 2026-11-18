The body of missing engineering student Devadath was found in the Azheekal sea in Arattupuzha. It is suspected that he jumped from the Valiyazheekal bridge. The student went missing after leaving for an exam on Monday.

Haripad: The body of a missing engineering student was found in the Azheekal sea in Arattupuzha. The deceased is Devadath (Aromal-19) from Idappon Harinandanam. It is suspected that he jumped from the Valiyazheekal bridge. Fishermen found the body in the sea, about two kilometers west of the Kayamkulam estuary, around 4 pm on Tuesday. The marine enforcement squad from the Thottappally Fisheries Station brought the body to shore. CPO Harikumar, guards George and Jayan, and Srank Suresh were part of the team. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital.

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Devadath, a second-year computer science student at Sree Buddha College of Engineering, Pattoor in Nooranad, left home for an exam around 9:15 am on Monday. When he did not reach the college, his father Sreekumar filed a complaint with the Nooranad police. During the investigation, it was found that the tower location of the phone he was using was in the Azheekal area. When the police reached the area, they found the car abandoned on the Valiyazheekal bridge. The bag and phone he took to the college were in the car. Since there was no confirmation that he jumped from the bridge, a detailed search was not conducted on Monday. The fishermen found the body on Tuesday while a search was being conducted with the help of a fire force scuba team. Mother: Bindhu (Teacher, CBM High School, Nooranad). Sister: Devana.

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