One person has been arrested for snatching Rs 9.95 lakh from a youth outside a bank in Malappuram's Nilambur. Police suspect the stolen money is linked to hawala transactions. The arrest was made based on CCTV footage.

Malappuram: One person has been arrested for attacking a youth and snatching Rs 9.95 lakh right after he withdrew the money from a bank. The police's initial suspicion that the snatched money was part of a hawala transaction has become crucial in this case. The special investigation team arrested Muhammed Shafi (23), a native of Panangattuthodi, Kodakkad in Nattukal.

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The incident took place around 11:45 AM on Monday in front of the Bank of Baroda on Nilambur District Hospital Road. Kummali Firoz, a native of Kizhakke Palamadam in Amarambalam South, was attacked by a four-member gang waiting outside as soon as he stepped out after withdrawing Rs 9.95 lakh. The gang snatched the parcel containing the cash and fled in a car. Firoz sustained injuries on his hand during the attack.

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Police suspect that Firoz's bank account was rented by hawala operators. According to reports, the instruction was to hand over the money reaching the account to those waiting outside after deducting a commission. However, indications suggest that Firoz tried to keep the entire amount, leading to the attack and robbery in front of the bank. The police are investigating the source of the money and who sent it.

Shafi was caught during an investigation led by Nilambur DySP K. Rafeeq on the instructions of the District Police Chief. Police stated that it was Shafi who monitored the complainant's movements and passed the information to the robbery gang. The investigation focused on CCTV footage from the area. The Swift car used for the robbery has also been taken into custody. The accused, who was produced in court, has been remanded. The search for the other gang members is ongoing.