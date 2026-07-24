In a tragic turn of events in the Vembayam bar fire case, a man questioned by the police has died by suicide. The man, Ratheesh, was found hanging at his home. This takes the total death toll in the incident to three.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vembayam bar fire case has taken another tragic turn. A man who was questioned by the Venjaramoodu police as a witness has reportedly died by suicide. He was found hanging in his house.

The deceased has been identified as Ratheesh, a resident of Undappara in Nedumangad. According to his friends, Ratheesh had been under a lot of mental stress for the past two days. He was present at the bar when one of the accused, Aneesh, had poured petrol and set people on fire.

This incident has already claimed two lives. Nawas, who suffered burn injuries in the fire, died while he was undergoing treatment at the Medical College. Soon after, Aneesh, who had over 50% burns, also passed away. The police have stated that it was Aneesh who poured the petrol and started the fire.

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The whole tragedy began two nights ago at the Vembayam Resort Bar. A fight broke out between two groups who were drinking there. Aneesh, a native of Nannattukavu, was drinking with four others when the argument started. During the fight, Nawas, who was part of the group, slapped Aneesh across the face.

Provoked by the slap, Aneesh left the bar, only to return with a can of petrol. He then poured the fuel on everyone present and set them on fire. Since he was heavily drunk, Aneesh reportedly fell down several times, spilling petrol all over his own body in the process.

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