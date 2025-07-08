Nimisha's representatives offered "blood money" compensation, but the victim's family hasn't accepted. The Indian government has provided financial and legal support, including facilitating discussions between the families.

Kochi: Nimisha Priya, Malayali nurse convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen, will be executed in Yemen on July 16. Samuel John, who is mediating discussions in Yemen on behalf of various humanitarian groups, stated that the Indian Embassy has confirmed the execution order. Yemen's president Rashad Al-Alimi had approved Nimisha’s death sentence on December 30, 2024. All eyes are now on whether the family of the victim, who was killed, will accept the blood money.

K Babu, chairman of the council and Nenmara MLA, said that it was unfortunate that the authorities have decided to carry on with the execution. “Nimisha Priya's mother met her and spoke to her directly. The state and central governments intervened well without any lapses. Advocate Samuel, who has been regularly involved in the issue, will leave for Yemen today. He had looked into all possible ways to raise money,” K Babu said, adding that he will contact the Chief Minister's office and the Ministry of External Affairs again.

According to The News Minute, Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, on behalf of Nimisha Priya, had offered to pay USD 1 million or Rs 8.5 crore. However, the family of the victim has not yet communicated the amount they expect to be paid or whether they are willing to accept the money. Director General of Prosecution has reportedly informed the jailer at the prison Nimisha is lodged in to conduct the execution.

What is blood money?

Blood money is a legal or traditional compensation paid by a perpetrator (or their family) to the family of a victim, typically in cases of murder or accidental death. It's rooted in Islamic law (Sharia) and customary practices in several countries, especially in the Middle East, including Yemen, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iran. This does not mean that the person will be acquitted, but it is only to save the convict from death.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed that, as per the request of Nimisha Priya’s family, $40,000 was transferred to the victim’s family through the Ministry of External Affairs' official account. Discussions between the two families are ongoing to determine the next course of action. The Indian government has also facilitated travel arrangements for Nimisha Priya’s mother to Yemen, authorized a power of attorney for negotiations, and ensured legal assistance using ministry funds. The Action Council also assisted in delivering the blood money to Yemen. However, the minister emphasized that the negotiations between the two families must succeed for a resolution to be reached.

Nimisha went to Yemen with her husband and daughter in 2008. Six years later, her family returned home due to financial difficulties. A year later, she started a clinic there with the help of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi for livelihood. However, he had allegedly subjected her to severe physical and mental abuse. In 2017, Nimisha Priya was arrested after she reportedly administered a sedative to him, which led to his collapse and subsequent death.